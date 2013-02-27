Add Character and Distinction to Sliding Doors with Criterion Industries Door Cavity and Sliding Track Solutions

Criterion industries work with architects, interior designers and fit-out contractors to bring you the best in quality, design and environmentally conscious products. The Cascade Sliding Door Series offer a range of cavities and sliding track systems designed for both the commercial and residential sectors.



Designed with careful precision, each sliding door system ensure optimum performance in every application.



Quick and easy to install

Compliment any commercial or residential project

Installation process is simplified

Door cavity systems can be made in exceptional turn-around time to suit particular specifications or requirements

Door Vision Panels

Criterion also manufactures the Optilite door vision panel. This innovative glazing concept eliminates the tedious process associated with traditional glazing, particularly in fitting of glass view panels into an existing or prefinished door.