Add Character and Distinction to Sliding Doors with Criterion Industries Door Cavity and Sliding Track Solutions
Last Updated on 27 Feb 2013
Sliding doors are a quick and easy solution for all your office and home door needs.
Overview
Criterion industries work with architects, interior designers and fit-out contractors to bring you the best in quality, design and environmentally conscious products. The Cascade Sliding Door Series offer a range of cavities and sliding track systems designed for both the commercial and residential sectors.
Designed with careful precision, each sliding door system ensure optimum performance in every application.
Quick and easy to install
- Compliment any commercial or residential project
- Installation process is simplified
- Door cavity systems can be made in exceptional turn-around time to suit particular specifications or requirements
Door Vision Panels
Criterion also manufactures the Optilite door vision panel. This innovative glazing concept eliminates the tedious process associated with traditional glazing, particularly in fitting of glass view panels into an existing or prefinished door.
