Optilite door vision panel from Criterion Industries
Criterion Sliding doors have a simple installation process
Add character and distinction to sliding office doors
Perfect for any home decor or office space

Add Character and Distinction to Sliding Doors with Criterion Industries Door Cavity and Sliding Track Solutions

Last Updated on 27 Feb 2013

Sliding doors are a quick and easy solution for all your office and home door needs.

Overview
Description

Criterion industries work with architects, interior designers and fit-out contractors to bring you the best in quality, design and environmentally conscious products. The Cascade Sliding Door Series offer a range of cavities and sliding track systems designed for both the commercial and residential sectors.

Designed with careful precision, each sliding door system ensure optimum performance in every application.

Quick and easy to install

  • Compliment any commercial or residential project
  • Installation process is simplified
  • Door cavity systems can be made in exceptional turn-around time to suit particular specifications or requirements

Door Vision Panels
Criterion also manufactures the Optilite door vision panel. This innovative glazing concept eliminates the tedious process associated with traditional glazing, particularly in fitting of glass view panels into an existing or prefinished door.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Cascade Sliding Systems

8.71 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Aurora Door Concepts

3.59 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Criterion Company Profile

1.50 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressSmithfield, NSW

Criterion Industries 95 Victoria Street

02 9355 0700
Display AddressBroadmeadow, VIC

Criterion Industries 15 Corporate Place

03 9355 0700
Display AddressCanning Vale, WA

Criterion Industries 58 Tacoma Circuit

08 9355 0700
