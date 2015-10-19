Active & Passive Chilled Beam Systems
The Active and Passive Chilled Beam Systems from Barcol-Air offer substantial energy savings as well as efficient chilled beam systems for optimal indoor thermal climates.
Overview
Active Systems
The Active Chilled Beam Systems are designed to achieve a low energy, comfortable indoor climate.
The systems provide the following:
- Cooling
- Heating
- Ventilation
- Humidity control
- Low noise
- Minimal maintenance
This system works by integrating the primary air distribution with the secondary air heat exchange.
The Active systems feature:
- High capacity with multi choice nozzles
- Low height & simple mounting
- Flexible sizes to match with most ceiling configurations
- Aesthetic choices
Passive Systems
The Passive Chilled Beam Systems are designed to achieve effective cooling at the lowest energy cost.
The systems provide the following:
- Cooling
- Ventilation
- Humidity control
- Low noise
- Minimal maintenance
This system works by using terminal chilled water heat exchangers to offset the room sensible cooling loads.
The Passive Systems feature:
- Large energy savings
- No external energy force required
- Simple mounting
- Silent unit operation