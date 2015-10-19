Active & Passive Chilled Beam Systems

Logo
Last Updated on 19 Oct 2015

The Active and Passive Chilled Beam Systems from Barcol-Air offer substantial energy savings as well as efficient chilled beam systems for optimal indoor thermal climates.

Overview
Description

Active Systems

The Active Chilled Beam Systems are designed to achieve a low energy, comfortable indoor climate.

The systems provide the following:

  • Cooling
  • Heating
  • Ventilation
  • Humidity control
  • Low noise
  • Minimal maintenance

This system works by integrating the primary air distribution with the secondary air heat exchange.

The Active systems feature:

  • High capacity with multi choice nozzles
  • Low height & simple mounting
  • Flexible sizes to match with most ceiling configurations
  • Aesthetic choices

Passive Systems

The Passive Chilled Beam Systems are designed to achieve effective cooling at the lowest energy cost.

The systems provide the following:

  • Cooling
  • Ventilation
  • Humidity control
  • Low noise
  • Minimal maintenance

This system works by using terminal chilled water heat exchangers to offset the room sensible cooling loads.

The Passive Systems feature:

  • Large energy savings
  • No external energy force required
  • Simple mounting
  • Silent unit operation
Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Active Brochure

2.65 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Passive Brochure

2.12 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressChelsea Heights, VIC

2/63 Wells Road

03 9773 3200
