Active & Passive Chilled Beam Systems

The Active and Passive Chilled Beam Systems from Barcol-Air offer substantial energy savings as well as efficient chilled beam systems for optimal indoor thermal climates.

Active Systems

The Active Chilled Beam Systems are designed to achieve a low energy, comfortable indoor climate.

The systems provide the following:

Cooling

Heating

Ventilation

Humidity control

Low noise

Minimal maintenance

This system works by integrating the primary air distribution with the secondary air heat exchange.

The Active systems feature:

High capacity with multi choice nozzles

Low height & simple mounting

Flexible sizes to match with most ceiling configurations

Aesthetic choices

Passive Systems

The Passive Chilled Beam Systems are designed to achieve effective cooling at the lowest energy cost.

The systems provide the following:

Cooling

Ventilation

Humidity control

Low noise

Minimal maintenance

This system works by using terminal chilled water heat exchangers to offset the room sensible cooling loads.

The Passive Systems feature: