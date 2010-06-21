Logo
Knauf Acoustic Separating Wall Systems for Attached Dwellings
Acoustic separating wall systems for attached dwellings

Last Updated on 21 Jun 2010

The Partiwall® is a lightweight separating wall systems offers excellent acoustic performance, ease of construction, cost effectiveness and design flexibility, making it the system of choice on many multi residential projects around Australia. It incorporates 25mm fire resistant Shaftliner™ plasterboard panels within the wall cavity.

Overview
Description

The Partiwall® is a lightweight separating wall systems offers excellent acoustic performance, ease of construction, cost effectiveness and design flexibility, making it the system of choice on many multi residential projects around Australia.

Offer excellent acoustic performance and design flexibility

Continuous innovation of the Partiwall® plasterboard wall systems kept in step with changing market requirements and regulations.

  • Cost effective and quick to install
  • No additional or wet trades required with these acoustic walls
  • Standard lining and framing details
  • Easy incorporation of services
  • These wall panels are light weight, cost effective and quick to install
  • These fire rated walls have a fire rating of up to 1.5 hours

The choice for many multi-residential townhouse projects

The Partiwall® Separating Wall System can easily include service penetrations within the partition including:

  • Switches
  • Power Points
  • Light Fittings
  • Pipes

The Partiwall® system is a twin wall system, which incorporates 25mm fire resistant Shaftliner™ plasterboard panels within the wall cavity.

Display AddressCamellia, NSW

3 Thackeray St

1800 003 377
