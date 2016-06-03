Acculine interior wall and door protection

Acculine offer a huge range of products for buildings that make a lasting impression and keep buildings looking their best. Products that promote a company’s image and reputation are always going to be better when they complement both the design and interior décor.

Acculine’s range includes the following:

Corner guards

Cubicle track and curtains

Door protection

Hand rails

Joints

Signage

Wall guards

Wall sheets

Acculine can provide custom folds in vinyl to marry with the profile of existing door frames. This saves money with the installation, given the single action required to glue and install. But more importantly, if something bumps into the guard, there are no edges to catch, ensuring long term adhesion, and no more maintenance.

The wall and door protection reduces maintenance cost, is available in a wide range of colours and can be custom made.