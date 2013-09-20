Access Equipment Hire

Logo
Last Updated on 20 Sep 2013

Having the most extensive range and largest fleet of Access Equipment in Australia, Coates Hire prides itself on being able to recommend the correct access equipment for your project needs.

Overview
Description
Having the most extensive range and largest fleet of Access Equipment in Australia, Coates Hire prides itself on being able to recommend the correct access equipment for your project needs.

Product Types include:
  • Trailer Mounted Booms
  • Knuckle Booms
  • Straight Booms
  • Personnel Lifts
  • Scissor Lifts
  • LiftPods
  • Hybrid Knuckle Booms
The Coates Hire Fleet
Coates Hire is one of the largest hire equipment investors globally with in excess of $1billion invested over the past 4 years.
  • Australian hire fleet value: over $2 billion
  • Average fleet age less than 5 years
  • Over 1.5 million pieces of equipment
Branch Network
  • Over 230 branches across metropolitan, regional and remote areas.
Market Sectors
  • Civil Engineering
  • Residential & Non Residential Construction
  • Mining & Resources
  • Industrial Services & Maintenance
  • Events
  • Oil & Gas
  • Government
  • Commercial & Manufacturing
Accreditations
  • AS/NZ2S4801 – OHS
  • OHSAS 18001 – OHS
  • ISO 14001 Environment
  • ISO 9001 Quality
Core Capabilities
  • Branch Network
  • Equipment Range & Availability
  • Integrated Equipment Management System – Silver Service
  • Health, Safety, Environment & Quality Accreditation
  • Product Expertise
  • Market Expertise
  • Project Site Facilities
  • Industrial Shutdowns
  • Training Services – Registered Training Organisation
  • Term Hire – Investment Capability

Downloads
Contact
Display AddressACT

13 15 52
