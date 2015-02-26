Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Australasian Timber Flooring Association
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
ATFA- Australasian Timber Flooring Association
ATFA- Australasian Timber Flooring Association

ATFA- Australasian Timber Flooring Association

Last Updated on 26 Feb 2015

ATFA, suitable for contractors and manufacturers, suppliers and retailers are the professional and peak national body for the timber flooring industry. Offering high profile and brand exposure, ATFA are dedicated to supporting and growing the Timber Flooring industry.

Overview
Description

ATFA, suitable for contractors and manufacturers, suppliers and retailers are the professional and peak national body for the timber flooring industry. Offering high profile and brand exposure, ATFA are dedicated to supporting and growing the Timber Flooring industry.

With a hub of information and resources, accredited members can use the service to be found for potential flooring installations and their accreditation level will recognisable by respective clients.

ATFA provide information for selecting timber flooring products and services

  • Training and events to improve industry skills
  • Courses, online seminars and workshops
  • Golf days for social connection and relaxation
  • ATFA state expos for showcasing flooring and finishes
  • Trade events for information, demonstration and industry speakers

ATFA memberships come with many benefits

  • Member discounts of up to 30% on professional training
  • National, regular communication systems
  • Exclusive access to the Members only section
  • The chance to connect through events, online and in person

Providing key information, services and brand exposure, the member-based timber flooring association services its members, consumers, and patron members.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
ATFA product buying guide

4.24 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Why use ATFA members?

385.57 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
All the publications you need

261.72 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
ATFA Activity Guide

1.33 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressShelly Beach, QLD

11 Oleander Avenue

1300 36 1693
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap