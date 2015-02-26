ATFA- Australasian Timber Flooring Association
Overview
ATFA, suitable for contractors and manufacturers, suppliers and retailers are the professional and peak national body for the timber flooring industry. Offering high profile and brand exposure, ATFA are dedicated to supporting and growing the Timber Flooring industry.
With a hub of information and resources, accredited members can use the service to be found for potential flooring installations and their accreditation level will recognisable by respective clients.
ATFA provide information for selecting timber flooring products and services
- Training and events to improve industry skills
- Courses, online seminars and workshops
- Golf days for social connection and relaxation
- ATFA state expos for showcasing flooring and finishes
- Trade events for information, demonstration and industry speakers
ATFA memberships come with many benefits
- Member discounts of up to 30% on professional training
- National, regular communication systems
- Exclusive access to the Members only section
- The chance to connect through events, online and in person
Providing key information, services and brand exposure, the member-based timber flooring association services its members, consumers, and patron members.