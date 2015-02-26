ATFA- Australasian Timber Flooring Association

ATFA, suitable for contractors and manufacturers, suppliers and retailers are the professional and peak national body for the timber flooring industry. Offering high profile and brand exposure, ATFA are dedicated to supporting and growing the Timber Flooring industry.

With a hub of information and resources, accredited members can use the service to be found for potential flooring installations and their accreditation level will recognisable by respective clients.

ATFA provide information for selecting timber flooring products and services

Training and events to improve industry skills

Courses, online seminars and workshops

Golf days for social connection and relaxation

ATFA state expos for showcasing flooring and finishes

Trade events for information, demonstration and industry speakers

ATFA memberships come with many benefits

Member discounts of up to 30% on professional training

National, regular communication systems

Exclusive access to the Members only section

The chance to connect through events, online and in person

Providing key information, services and brand exposure, the member-based timber flooring association services its members, consumers, and patron members.