Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
ASKIN Performance Panels
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
ASKIN ViviD: Architectural concealed fix performance panels
ASKIN ViviD: Architectural concealed fix performance panels
ASKIN ViviD: Architectural concealed fix performance panels
ASKIN ViviD: Architectural concealed fix performance panels
ASKIN ViviD: Architectural concealed fix performance panels
ASKIN ViviD: Architectural concealed fix performance panels

ASKIN ViviD: Architectural concealed fix performance panels

Last Updated on 29 Jan 2025

Architectural concealed fix performance panels for which uses and abilities are only limited by the creativity and imagination of the designer.

Overview
Description

ASKIN_Vivid_RGB_edited.jpg

Architectural Concealed Fix Performance Panels for which uses and abilities are only limited by the creativity and imagination of the designer.

The installation of the ASKIN ViviD range of performance panels is efficient and effective, owing to the newly developed secret fixing system. With an enormous range of colours, prints and profiles to suit any commercial or residential application, the ASKIN ViviD facade panel is a stand out choice. ASKIN is passionate about architectural design and is supported by technical and development teams that continue to innovate and ensure delivery of high quality and exceptional service to our building partners.

Some applications include:

  • Sports arenas
  • Residential
  • School University Facilities
  • High Rise Apartments
  • Hospitals
  • Data Facilities
  • Shopping centres
  • Medical centres
  • Aquatic centres
  • Sunshades
  • Awnings

ASKIN ViviD Panel Widths

ViviD Wall Profiles are available in a standard width of 1000mm modules.

ASKIN ViviD Panel Thickness

Standard thicknesses available are 50mm, 85mm, 100mm, 125mm & 150mm. Variable panel thicknesses available upon request, subject to MOQ

ASKIN ViviD Panel Skins

Panel skins are available with a choice of finishes:

  • Colorbond
  • Colorbond Permaguard
  • Colorbond XIP
  • Colorbond Metalic
  • Colorbond Ultra
  • Zincalume
  • 304 2B Stainless Steel
  • Aluminium
  • Colorbond Stainless Steel
  • HPS200 Ultra

ASKIN ViviD Panel Core

Depending on the Performance requirements, the core of ASKIN ViviD Panel can be either:

  • Fire rated XFLAM core
  • Non-Combustible Volcore core

Downloads
DrawingBrochure

2.23 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure

1.28 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure

1.84 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressSouth Melbourne, VIC

Suit 1, Level 3 150 Albert Road

1300 027 546
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap