ASKIN ViviD: Architectural concealed fix performance panels

Architectural Concealed Fix Performance Panels for which uses and abilities are only limited by the creativity and imagination of the designer.

The installation of the ASKIN ViviD range of performance panels is efficient and effective, owing to the newly developed secret fixing system. With an enormous range of colours, prints and profiles to suit any commercial or residential application, the ASKIN ViviD facade panel is a stand out choice. ASKIN is passionate about architectural design and is supported by technical and development teams that continue to innovate and ensure delivery of high quality and exceptional service to our building partners.

Some applications include:

Sports arenas

Residential

School University Facilities

High Rise Apartments

Hospitals

Data Facilities

Shopping centres

Medical centres

Aquatic centres

Sunshades

Awnings



ASKIN ViviD Panel Widths

ViviD Wall Profiles are available in a standard width of 1000mm modules.

ASKIN ViviD Panel Thickness

Standard thicknesses available are 50mm, 85mm, 100mm, 125mm & 150mm. Variable panel thicknesses available upon request, subject to MOQ

ASKIN ViviD Panel Skins

Panel skins are available with a choice of finishes:

Colorbond

Colorbond Permaguard

Colorbond XIP

Colorbond Metalic

Colorbond Ultra

Zincalume

304 2B Stainless Steel

Aluminium

Colorbond Stainless Steel

HPS200 Ultra



ASKIN ViviD Panel Core

Depending on the Performance requirements, the core of ASKIN ViviD Panel can be either: