ASKIN ViviD: Architectural concealed fix performance panels
Last Updated on 29 Jan 2025
Architectural concealed fix performance panels for which uses and abilities are only limited by the creativity and imagination of the designer.
Overview
Architectural Concealed Fix Performance Panels for which uses and abilities are only limited by the creativity and imagination of the designer.
The installation of the ASKIN ViviD range of performance panels is efficient and effective, owing to the newly developed secret fixing system. With an enormous range of colours, prints and profiles to suit any commercial or residential application, the ASKIN ViviD facade panel is a stand out choice. ASKIN is passionate about architectural design and is supported by technical and development teams that continue to innovate and ensure delivery of high quality and exceptional service to our building partners.
Some applications include:
- Sports arenas
- Residential
- School University Facilities
- High Rise Apartments
- Hospitals
- Data Facilities
- Shopping centres
- Medical centres
- Aquatic centres
- Sunshades
- Awnings
ASKIN ViviD Panel Widths
ViviD Wall Profiles are available in a standard width of 1000mm modules.
ASKIN ViviD Panel Thickness
Standard thicknesses available are 50mm, 85mm, 100mm, 125mm & 150mm. Variable panel thicknesses available upon request, subject to MOQ
ASKIN ViviD Panel Skins
Panel skins are available with a choice of finishes:
- Colorbond
- Colorbond Permaguard
- Colorbond XIP
- Colorbond Metalic
- Colorbond Ultra
- Zincalume
- 304 2B Stainless Steel
- Aluminium
- Colorbond Stainless Steel
- HPS200 Ultra
ASKIN ViviD Panel Core
Depending on the Performance requirements, the core of ASKIN ViviD Panel can be either:
- Fire rated XFLAM core
- Non-Combustible Volcore core