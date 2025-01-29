ASKIN Solutions: A holistic approach to a total solution

ASKIN embraces a holistic and practical approach in providing a total solution. This is encompassed in working with all parties to understand and develop the best practical solution.

We understand what every client is unique and as such will have different needs. In order to assist our clients in achieving best value, we offer a wide range of variety from:

ASKIN continues to cement its role in the technical solutions industry developing and supplying a range of aluminium or UPVC clean or coolroom thermally broken windows with single, double or perspex glazing.

We understand that each client is unique and as such will have a different application. In order to assist our clients in achieving value and efficiency, we offer a wide range of variety from:

Clean Room Compliant

Double Glazed

Frost Free

Thermally Broken

Alloy / UPVC Frame

Lexan Glazed



Floor Insulation

With a fifty year history ASKIN is embedded in the Cold Storage industry supplying a range of specialist floor insulation for demanding environments.

ASKIN supply a range of locally manufactured and internationally sourced specialist insulation products for ambient, cold room and freezer floor insulation including:

High density EPS

Extruded Polystyrene

Urethane

Syntactic Foam

Damp Proof Course

Vapour Barriers



Ancillaries

ASKIN provides a one-stop-shop for everything it takes to build a controlled temperature environment.

ASKIN can provide all your technical construction components from floor insulation and DPC to roofing screws washers and insulated box guttering:

Specialist Fixings

Flashings

Internal and External Doors

Protection Barriers

Insulated Box Guttering

Door and Window Hardware

Suspension Components

Kitrooms

ASKIN can provide pre-cut pre-packaged kit set cool rooms.

ASKIN understand that time on site is costly and can minimise waste and labour by providing panels pre-cut ready for assembly with all the components you are going to need to make your small projects come together in a streamlined efficient manner.