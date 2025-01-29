Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
ASKIN Performance Panels
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Askin insulated metal doors
Askin insulated doors
Askin insulated doors in lab
Askin garage door
Askin insulated metal doors
Askin insulated doors
Askin insulated doors in lab
Askin garage door

ASKIN Doors: Efficient insulated doors

Last Updated on 29 Jan 2025

ASKIN’s world class door manufacturing facilities supply a range of insulated doors. Through continual innovation, our doors utilise energy-saving building techniques to maximise efficiency within your built environment.

Overview
Description

ASKIN_Doors_RGB_edited-1.jpg

ASKIN’s world class door manufacturing facilities supply a range of insulated doors. Through continual innovation, our doors utilise energy-saving building techniques to maximise efficiency within your built environment.

For 50 years ASKIN has continually developed its range of hinged, horizontal and vertical sliding doors to suit a wide variety of applications and building projects.

Our Doors include:

  • Single Flush Swing
  • Double Flush Swing
  • Face Swing
  • Double Action
  • Horizontal Sliding
  • Bi-Part Horizontal Sliding
  • Vertical Sliding
  • Sectional
  • Stainless Steel
  • Rapid
  • PVC Strip
  • Bottle Front

Downloads
DrawingBrochure

4.74 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressSouth Melbourne, VIC

Suit 1, Level 3 150 Albert Road

1300 027 546
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap