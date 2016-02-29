ARDEX floor levelling & repair mortars - a flat subfloor is essential for every floor covering

One thing is essential for every floor covering: a perfectly prepared and level subfloor. ARDEX offer a broad range of levelling compounds that result in a perfect substrate for the subsequent laying of floor coverings, in addition to a selection of primer coatings. Many ARDEX products meet the benchmark for VOC credit in the Green Building Council of Australia’s Rating Tools.

The range includes products suitable for internal and external projects of all shapes and sizes - including commercial, residential and retail. ARDEX supply a range of cementitious floor levellers for projects ranging from 1mm feather edge to a 120mm thickness, rapid drying products which are walkable within 1 – 2 hours and levellers that are suitable for use as a wear surfaces or specialty floor coatings.

As part of the ARDEX System Solution, there are a range of ARDEX products that complement the floor levelling range including additives that increase the resilience of the smoothing cement; as well as ARDEX Repair Mortars which are the ideal solution for repairing cavities, holes, spalls as well as patching for a perfectly even floor. Various products can be used to a feather edge; other products in the range provide exceptional hardness.

The ARDEX Floor Levelling and Repair Mortar range is ideal for floor coverings such as linoleum, vinyl, carpet, terrazzo, ceramic & quarry tiles, timber – parquetry & floating, polyurethane coatings, epoxy coatings and membrane coatings.