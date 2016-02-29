ARDEX Façade Render Range – The complete system for all your render needs

The ARDEX façade Render Range is suitable for both internal and external applications, providing a contemporary finish to both new homes and existing constructions. Included in the range is a general purpose acrylic render; a polymer modified render; a pre-mixed jointing and patching mortar, together with a performance enhancing polymer primer and additive.

The renders require no maturing time so the render can be applied immediately after mixing, an obvious benefit over other renders on the market. ARDEX WR 100 is a general purpose acrylic modified cement ender that provides superior application and finishing properties on a wide variety of substrates. However, for more specialised substrates including non-porous, flexible substrates, painted surfaces, EPS (polystyrene) foam panels, blueboard and existing render, the ARDEX WR 60 polymer modified render is ideal.

ARDEX WPM 310 is a tough, UV stable flexible, premixed liquid applied waterproofing membrane. It has been specifically formulated as a general purpose membrane for exposed wall and roof waterproofing. ARDEX WPM 310 can be applied as an aesthetically attractive textured or semi-smooth finish for walls or a semi-smooth uniform finish for roofs. ARDEX WPM 310 is available in a range of standard colours.

ARDEX WPM 330 is an extremely weather resistant water based acrylic waterproofing membrane, especially designed as an exposed façade membrane. ARDEX WPM 330 prevents moisture, salt and carbon dioxide entering and damaging the building structure while still allowing the building to breathe.

ARDEX products are easy to use, offer a complete system solution and provide premium performance. We provide full technical support through a Technical Toll Free Hotline, online technical resources with instant project specification tools as well as onsite support if required. ARDEX Technical Support is managed by a dedicated team of technical experts that can provide customised system recommendations for your project.