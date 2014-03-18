Logo
Super Anchor Fasteners
ANSI Standard Super Anchor Safety Fasteners

Last Updated on 18 Mar 2014

All connectors supplied by Super anchor Safety are proof loaded and certified to comply with OH&S and ANSI standards.

Overview
Description

With over 40 years in the construction industry Secure Anchor Systems have experienced first hand, the problems associated with utilising and implementing fall protection equipment and systems.

Fastener Packs and Kits by Super Anchor

  • Nut & Bolt Kit for All ARS Series
  • Measurement 57mm Bolt Kit and Four 16d vinyl sinkers
  • Measurement 102mm Bolt Kit and Four 16d vinyl sinkers
  • #12 72mm Stainless Spiral Nails
  • 16d Duplex Nail for Universal

As OH&S regulations require the total safety of all personnel in high risk situations, Safety Anchor recognises and evaluates the needs for all employees exposed to hazardous or unsafe conditions, protecting them using precautionary technology to ensure their safety is always the first priority.

Display AddressAlexandria, NSW

Unit 26, 56 O'Riordan St

1300 131 881
