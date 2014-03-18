ANSI Standard Super Anchor Safety Fasteners

With over 40 years in the construction industry Secure Anchor Systems have experienced first hand, the problems associated with utilising and implementing fall protection equipment and systems.

Fastener Packs and Kits by Super Anchor

Nut & Bolt Kit for All ARS Series

Measurement 57mm Bolt Kit and Four 16d vinyl sinkers

Measurement 102mm Bolt Kit and Four 16d vinyl sinkers

#12 72mm Stainless Spiral Nails

#12 72mm Stainless Spiral Nails

16d Duplex Nail for Universal

As OH&S regulations require the total safety of all personnel in high risk situations, Safety Anchor recognises and evaluates the needs for all employees exposed to hazardous or unsafe conditions, protecting them using precautionary technology to ensure their safety is always the first priority.