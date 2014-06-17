Logo
Katsumata Centre Geelong: Featuring ALUCOBOND SPECTRA
ALUCORE® from Alucobond Architectural for High Wind Load Applications

Last Updated on 17 Jun 2014

ALUCORE® by Alucobond Architectural is an aluminium honeycomb core composite panel that features high rigidity and extremely low weight properties.

Overview
Description

Alucobond Architectural’s extensive product range improves building facades and overall performance. ALUCORE® by Alucobond Architectural is an aluminium honeycomb core composite panel that features high rigidity and extremely low weight properties.

ALUCORE® for high wind load applications where large unsupported spans are required

  • Good air-borne sound insulation
  • Available in a range of thicknesses and formats
  • Easy to process
  • Superior surface evenness

The light-weight properties of ALUCORE® combined with its economic workability make it ideal for:

  • Shipbuilding industry
  • Low-rise architectural applications
  • High-ride architectural applications
  • Canopies and awnings
  • Interior applications
  • Refurbishment projects
  • Rail and transport vehicle construction

Unique, mechanical properties, paired with excellent processing and aesthetic features make ALUCORE® the preferred material in facade cladding and roofing for planners, architects and designers.

ALUCORE® is available in a wide range of dimensions and finishes

  • Lacquered finish provides an extremely high weather resistant surface
  • Light, stable and fully recyclable
  • Decorative construction material
  • Ideal for roofing and wall cladding
  • High tensile strength

Alucobond Architectural distributes a range of quality facade products throughout Australia that provide energy savings, low maintenance and improve building performance.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
ALUCORE® Product Information Brochure

1.78 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressMarleston, SA

SA OFFICE 57 Barnes Avenue

08 8113 6000
Display AddressDerrimut, VIC

VIC (HEAD OFFICE) 25 West Park Drive

03 9394 3130
Office AddressBibra Lake, WA

WA OFFICE 72 Bushland

08 9494 0100
Postal AddressTurrella, NSW

NSW OFFICE 29 Henderson Street

02 9508 4600
Postal AddressCarol Park, QLD

QLD OFFICE 128-132 Mica Street

07 3718 2360
