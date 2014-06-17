ALUCORE® from Alucobond Architectural for High Wind Load Applications
Last Updated on 17 Jun 2014
ALUCORE® by Alucobond Architectural is an aluminium honeycomb core composite panel that features high rigidity and extremely low weight properties.
Overview
Alucobond Architectural’s extensive product range improves building facades and overall performance. ALUCORE® by Alucobond Architectural is an aluminium honeycomb core composite panel that features high rigidity and extremely low weight properties.
ALUCORE® for high wind load applications where large unsupported spans are required
- Good air-borne sound insulation
- Available in a range of thicknesses and formats
- Easy to process
- Superior surface evenness
The light-weight properties of ALUCORE® combined with its economic workability make it ideal for:
- Shipbuilding industry
- Low-rise architectural applications
- High-ride architectural applications
- Canopies and awnings
- Interior applications
- Refurbishment projects
- Rail and transport vehicle construction
Unique, mechanical properties, paired with excellent processing and aesthetic features make ALUCORE® the preferred material in facade cladding and roofing for planners, architects and designers.
ALUCORE® is available in a wide range of dimensions and finishes
- Lacquered finish provides an extremely high weather resistant surface
- Light, stable and fully recyclable
- Decorative construction material
- Ideal for roofing and wall cladding
- High tensile strength
Alucobond Architectural distributes a range of quality facade products throughout Australia that provide energy savings, low maintenance and improve building performance.
Downloads
Contact
SA OFFICE 57 Barnes Avenue08 8113 6000
VIC (HEAD OFFICE) 25 West Park Drive03 9394 3130
WA OFFICE 72 Bushland08 9494 0100
NSW OFFICE 29 Henderson Street02 9508 4600
QLD OFFICE 128-132 Mica Street07 3718 2360