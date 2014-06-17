ALUCORE® from Alucobond Architectural for High Wind Load Applications

Alucobond Architectural’s extensive product range improves building facades and overall performance. ALUCORE® by Alucobond Architectural is an aluminium honeycomb core composite panel that features high rigidity and extremely low weight properties.

ALUCORE® for high wind load applications where large unsupported spans are required

Good air-borne sound insulation

Available in a range of thicknesses and formats

Easy to process

Superior surface evenness

The light-weight properties of ALUCORE® combined with its economic workability make it ideal for:

Shipbuilding industry

Low-rise architectural applications

High-ride architectural applications

Canopies and awnings

Interior applications

Refurbishment projects

Rail and transport vehicle construction

Unique, mechanical properties, paired with excellent processing and aesthetic features make ALUCORE® the preferred material in facade cladding and roofing for planners, architects and designers.

ALUCORE® is available in a wide range of dimensions and finishes

Lacquered finish provides an extremely high weather resistant surface

Light, stable and fully recyclable

Decorative construction material

Ideal for roofing and wall cladding

High tensile strength

Alucobond Architectural distributes a range of quality facade products throughout Australia that provide energy savings, low maintenance and improve building performance.