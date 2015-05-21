​ALMAXCO Composite Panels

ALMAXCO manufactures state-of-the-art aluminium composite building panels which are currently supplied to 35 countries globally, with a proven track record here in Australia.

Perfect for a range of residential and commercial applications, ALMAXCO aluminium panels are designed to perform.

Reduce maintenance time by up to 90 percent, with innovative self-cleaning/anti-graffiti technology. Surface water will roll right off, taking surface contaminants with it – eliminating the need for chemical cleaning agents or detergents!



Rigorously tested to meet the highest fire standards around the world, and is the only ACP to have been certified by CSIRO to meet AS1530-1 non combustibility



Ex-factory and custom made sizes and colours can be delivered to site within 10 weeks from the date of your order (depending on specifications), leading to significantly shorter project lead times

AMALXCO ACP panels are environmentally friendly and manufactured using non-toxic biodegradable raw materials

Constructed from 100 percent recyclable materials, featuring an eco-friendly manufacturing process that does not emit greenhouse gasses



Waste water is recycled along with all waste production and LDPE resins which are recycled at special facilities



Dealing with raw material suppliers as close to the manufacturing facility as possible to reduce transportation emissions



Regenerative catalytic thermal oxidiser is installed on the paint coating lines to reduce the release of volatile organic compounds (VOC emissions)

Available in an array of high-quality finishes and more than 50 striking colour-ways, Almaxco ACP panels can also be custom-coated and colour-matched to any RAL or Pantone shade.

Amalxco ACP panels are exclusively distributed in Australia by leading industrial sourcing specialists, National Resources Pty Ltd.