Australian Lock Company’s state of the art ALCO 5000 Stainless Steel Mortice Lock range is ideally suited to any building where durability or security are a priority, offering a complete & extensive range of functions to meet both individual or project specific requirements.

With the highest rating of ‘Intruder Resistant’ and ‘Secure Area’ status by the Australian Governments 'Security Construction & Equipment Committee', the ALCO 5000 Mortice Lock Series has also been approved by an independent NATA accredited body to suit Australian Standards AS4145.2.1993 – Level D3 Durability & Level S3 Physical Security with a K2 Cylinder fitted.

ALCO 5000 Features:

The flexibility to change the handing of the lock without removal of the lock case lid by simple rotation of the latch bolt for inwards or outwards opening & for left hand to right hand without case disassembly

A multi-functional case allowing for easy conversion of a vestibule lock function to a combination lock function by simply turning the handing pieces on the side of the lock

Made from 304 grade sintered stainless steel

Designed to be used in conjunction with the Australian standard oval cylinder configuration & its’ standard fixing

A standard backset of 60mm & extended 95mm & 127mm options

A kick-off feature to all applicable lock type functions

Holdback in most lock functions to allow the latch bolt to be held in retracted position

Suitability for 33mm – 50mm doors as standard

Rebate kits available to convert the standard mortice lock into a 13mm rebated door

Flexibility, multi-functionality and NATA accrediated, the ALCO 5000 Stainless Steel Mortice Locks are the ideal locking solution.