A New Performance Standard for High-Bay Lighting

Advanced Lighting Technologies CXB Series offers the ideal replacement for incumbent HID high bay light sources. The cutting edge design of the CXB Series delivers outstanding light, efficiency and durability.

The CXB Series High Bay is ideal for a range of industries and applications

Warehouses

Factories

Indoor sports stadiums

Loading bays

Schools and universities

Exhibition buildings

Large retailers

Commercial buildings

Boasting up to 80% energy savings over standard 400W high bay lights, the CXB Series provides a long-life and low maintenance solution

Rated up to 100,000+ hours with a zero-restrike time

Carries the benefits of a compact, lightweight construction

Enhanced safety and significantly reduced re-lamp maintenance costs

Delivers 25,700 lumens in distributions

Bringing great performance and ongoing electricity cost savings to high-bay applications, the CXB Series makes obsolete the need to continue using energy-wasting, high-maintenance fluorescent and HID high-bay fixtures.

CXB Series High Bay Technical Features:

Input Power: 230 watts

LPW: 100

CRI: 70

CCT: 4000K

Input Voltage: 120-277 VAC

Lifetime: 75,000 hours at 40°C

Mounting: J-box, pendant, hook and cord

Weight: maximum 6.35kg

The low glare uniform light from Advanced Lighting Technologies is backed by a 10 year warranty and brings unexpected value to high bay applications.