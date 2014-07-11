A New Performance Standard for High-Bay Lighting
Last Updated on 11 Jul 2014
CXB Series offers the ideal replacement for incumbent HID high bay light sources, delivering outstanding light, efficiency and durability.
Overview
Advanced Lighting Technologies CXB Series offers the ideal replacement for incumbent HID high bay light sources. The cutting edge design of the CXB Series delivers outstanding light, efficiency and durability.
The CXB Series High Bay is ideal for a range of industries and applications
- Warehouses
- Factories
- Indoor sports stadiums
- Loading bays
- Schools and universities
- Exhibition buildings
- Large retailers
- Commercial buildings
Boasting up to 80% energy savings over standard 400W high bay lights, the CXB Series provides a long-life and low maintenance solution
- Rated up to 100,000+ hours with a zero-restrike time
- Carries the benefits of a compact, lightweight construction
- Enhanced safety and significantly reduced re-lamp maintenance costs
- Delivers 25,700 lumens in distributions
Bringing great performance and ongoing electricity cost savings to high-bay applications, the CXB Series makes obsolete the need to continue using energy-wasting, high-maintenance fluorescent and HID high-bay fixtures.
CXB Series High Bay Technical Features:
- Input Power: 230 watts
- LPW: 100
- CRI: 70
- CCT: 4000K
- Input Voltage: 120-277 VAC
- Lifetime: 75,000 hours at 40°C
- Mounting: J-box, pendant, hook and cord
- Weight: maximum 6.35kg
The low glare uniform light from Advanced Lighting Technologies is backed by a 10 year warranty and brings unexpected value to high bay applications.