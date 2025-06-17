Logo
Magazine
|
|
Advertise
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Ricky Richards
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Ricky Richards 3Beaches Outdoor Lounge Seating Area
Ricky Richards 3Beaches Indoor Cushions Loungeroom
Ricky Richards 3Beaches Outdoor Bench With Cushions Pool Area
Ricky Richards 3Beaches Outdoor Chair Cushions
Ricky Richards 3Beaches Outdoor Lounge Seating Area
Ricky Richards 3Beaches Indoor Cushions Loungeroom
Ricky Richards 3Beaches Outdoor Bench With Cushions Pool Area
Ricky Richards 3Beaches Outdoor Chair Cushions

3Beaches: A leading wholesaler in the fabric and textile sector

3Beaches offers premium indoor/outdoor fabrics combining luxurious design with commercial durability. Made from solution-dyed acrylic, the range resists fading and mildew, suits residential to commercial use, and delivers lasting performance in sun-exposed, high-traffic environments—without compromising softness or style.

  • Product checkUV & Fade Resistant
  • Product checkWater Resistant
  • Product checkStain Resistant
  • Product checkMould & Mildew Resistant
Overview
Description
Downloads
Brochure
3Beaches Fabric Catalogue

26.24 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressSydney Olympic Park NSW Australia, 2127, NSW

Level 1, Quad 2, Suite 1.04, 6 Parkview Drive

1300 742 597
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap