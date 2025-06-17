3Beaches: A leading wholesaler in the fabric and textile sector

3Beaches offers premium indoor/outdoor fabrics combining luxurious design with commercial durability. Made from solution-dyed acrylic, the range resists fading and mildew, suits residential to commercial use, and delivers lasting performance in sun-exposed, high-traffic environments—without compromising softness or style.

