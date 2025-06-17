3Beaches: A leading wholesaler in the fabric and textile sector
3Beaches offers premium indoor/outdoor fabrics combining luxurious design with commercial durability. Made from solution-dyed acrylic, the range resists fading and mildew, suits residential to commercial use, and delivers lasting performance in sun-exposed, high-traffic environments—without compromising softness or style.
- UV & Fade Resistant
- Water Resistant
- Stain Resistant
- Mould & Mildew Resistant
Display AddressSydney Olympic Park NSW Australia, 2127, NSW
Level 1, Quad 2, Suite 1.04, 6 Parkview Drive1300 742 597