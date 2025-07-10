3.5mm Aluminium Gutter Guard Mesh

The 3.5mm Aluminium Gutter Guard prevents leaf and debris buildup while allowing efficient water flow. Made from powder-coated, fire-rated expanded aluminium, it resists corrosion, UV damage, and pests - ideal for Australian conditions, including coastal, urban, and bushfire-prone environments.

Manufactured from expanded aluminium for strength and resilience.

Manufactured from expanded aluminium for strength and resilience. 3mm x 4mm aperture effectively blocks leaves, pests, and debris.

3mm x 4mm aperture effectively blocks leaves, pests, and debris. Protected with AkzoNobel Interpon D1010 powdercoat for exceptional durability.

Protected with AkzoNobel Interpon D1010 powdercoat for exceptional durability. Supplied in convenient 30-metre rolls for efficient site installation.

Supplied in convenient 30-metre rolls for efficient site installation. CSIRO tested for compliance with Australian fire safety standards.