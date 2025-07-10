Logo
Gutter Guard Direct Aluminium Gutter Guard Mesh
Aluminium Tilt Monument Product Image
Gutter Guard Direct Side Angle Aluminium Monument Product Image
Aluminium Side Short Tilt Monument Product Image
Aluminium Side Upright Monument Product Image

3.5mm Aluminium Gutter Guard Mesh

The 3.5mm Aluminium Gutter Guard prevents leaf and debris buildup while allowing efficient water flow. Made from powder-coated, fire-rated expanded aluminium, it resists corrosion, UV damage, and pests - ideal for Australian conditions, including coastal, urban, and bushfire-prone environments.

  • Product checkManufactured from expanded aluminium for strength and resilience.
  • Product check3mm x 4mm aperture effectively blocks leaves, pests, and debris.
  • Product checkProtected with AkzoNobel Interpon D1010 powdercoat for exceptional durability.
  • Product checkSupplied in convenient 30-metre rolls for efficient site installation.
  • Product checkCSIRO tested for compliance with Australian fire safety standards.
Overview
Description
Specifications

Last Updated on 10 Jul 2025

  • Property: Specification
  • Material Type: Aluminium (Expanded Construction)
  • Mesh Hole Aperture: 3mm x 4mm
  • Strand Width: 0.7mm ± 0.10mm
  • Mesh Thickness: 1.0mm -0.25mm
  • Powder Coating: AkzoNobel Interpon D1010
  • Mesh Weight: 500 g/m² ± 10g/m²
  • Roll Length: 30 metres per roll
  • Roll Weight (200mm wide): 3.02kg ± 100g
  • Roll Weight (250mm wide): 3.78kg ± 100g
  • Roll Weight (500mm wide): 7.55kg ± 250g
  • Roll Weight (750mm wide): 11.33kg ± 500g
  • Roll Weight (1000mm wide): 15.1kg ± 500g
  • Mesh Width: 200mm, 250mm, 500mm, 750mm, 1000mm
  • Warranty: 20 Year Product Warranty
  • Certification: CSIRO Tested to AS/NZS 1530.3:1999
  • Colour Options: Available in a wide range of Colorbond colours
Downloads
Technical Document
3.5mm Aluminium Mesh Spec Sheet

261.14 KB

Download
Certificate
3.5mm Aluminium Gutter Mesh CSIRO

200.27 KB

Download
Contact
Office AddressKnoxfield, VIC

35/1470 Ferntree Gully Rd

1300 850 564
