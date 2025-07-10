3.5mm Aluminium Gutter Guard Mesh
The 3.5mm Aluminium Gutter Guard prevents leaf and debris buildup while allowing efficient water flow. Made from powder-coated, fire-rated expanded aluminium, it resists corrosion, UV damage, and pests - ideal for Australian conditions, including coastal, urban, and bushfire-prone environments.
- Manufactured from expanded aluminium for strength and resilience.
- 3mm x 4mm aperture effectively blocks leaves, pests, and debris.
- Protected with AkzoNobel Interpon D1010 powdercoat for exceptional durability.
- Supplied in convenient 30-metre rolls for efficient site installation.
- CSIRO tested for compliance with Australian fire safety standards.
Overview
Description
Specifications
Last Updated on 10 Jul 2025
- Material Type: Aluminium (Expanded Construction)
- Mesh Hole Aperture: 3mm x 4mm
- Strand Width: 0.7mm ± 0.10mm
- Mesh Thickness: 1.0mm -0.25mm
- Powder Coating: AkzoNobel Interpon D1010
- Mesh Weight: 500 g/m² ± 10g/m²
- Roll Length: 30 metres per roll
- Roll Weight (200mm wide): 3.02kg ± 100g
- Roll Weight (250mm wide): 3.78kg ± 100g
- Roll Weight (500mm wide): 7.55kg ± 250g
- Roll Weight (750mm wide): 11.33kg ± 500g
- Roll Weight (1000mm wide): 15.1kg ± 500g
- Mesh Width: 200mm, 250mm, 500mm, 750mm, 1000mm
- Warranty: 20 Year Product Warranty
- Certification: CSIRO Tested to AS/NZS 1530.3:1999
- Colour Options: Available in a wide range of Colorbond colours