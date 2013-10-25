Logo
Electrolux Professional 3-in-1 Commercial Washer Dryer
3-in-1 commercial washer-dryer

Electrolux Professional's 3-in-1 washer-dryer all helps you save space in your laundry with only one appliance.

Overview
Electrolux Professional's 3-in-1 washer-dryer all helps you save space in your laundry with only one appliance.

Commercial washer dryer combo:

  • Wash and dry - Use as a washer and dryer in the same process meaning no loading or unloading necessary
  • Wash only - Increase the washing capacity allowing you to treat up to 27kg of dirty laundry
  • Dry only - Drying only also possible

Feature packed for fast and effective washing and drying

  • Flexible – triple functions
    • Washing and drying is done in one machine, no need for re-loading
    • The WD can also be used as a regular washer or dryer
  • AS – Automatic Saving System
    • determine the wash load and adopt the water intake accordingly
  • High capacity
    • Washing and drying max. 8 or 15 kg
    • Washing only max. 14 or 27 kg
  • Fast laundry process (program 60°C without pre-wash)
    • Washing and drying: approx 75 minutes
    • Wash only: approx 47 minutes

