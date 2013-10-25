3-in-1 commercial washer-dryer

Electrolux Professional's 3-in-1 washer-dryer all helps you save space in your laundry with only one appliance.

Commercial washer dryer combo:

Wash and dry - Use as a washer and dryer in the same process meaning no loading or unloading necessary

- Use as a washer and dryer in the same process meaning no loading or unloading necessary Wash only - Increase the washing capacity allowing you to treat up to 27kg of dirty laundry

- Increase the washing capacity allowing you to treat up to 27kg of dirty laundry Dry only - Drying only also possible

Feature packed for fast and effective washing and drying