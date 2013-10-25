3-in-1 commercial washer-dryer
Last Updated on 25 Oct 2013
Electrolux Professional's 3-in-1 washer-dryer all helps you save space in your laundry with only one appliance.
Overview
Description
Electrolux Professional's 3-in-1 washer-dryer all helps you save space in your laundry with only one appliance.
Commercial washer dryer combo:
- Wash and dry - Use as a washer and dryer in the same process meaning no loading or unloading necessary
- Wash only - Increase the washing capacity allowing you to treat up to 27kg of dirty laundry
- Dry only - Drying only also possible
Feature packed for fast and effective washing and drying
- Flexible – triple functions
- Washing and drying is done in one machine, no need for re-loading
- The WD can also be used as a regular washer or dryer
- AS – Automatic Saving System
- determine the wash load and adopt the water intake accordingly
- High capacity
- Washing and drying max. 8 or 15 kg
- Washing only max. 14 or 27 kg
- Fast laundry process (program 60°C without pre-wash)
- Washing and drying: approx 75 minutes
- Wash only: approx 47 minutes