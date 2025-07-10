2mm Aluminium Ember Guard Mesh

Gutter Guard Direct’s 2mm Premium Aluminium Ember Guard Mesh offers reliable bushfire protection for homes in high-risk areas. This CSIRO-certified woven aluminium mesh features a fine 2mm aperture, preventing ember entry while maintaining airflow. Available in a wide range of Colorbond colours to complement roofing designs.

