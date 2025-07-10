Logo
2mm Aluminium Ember Guard Mesh

Gutter Guard Direct’s 2mm Premium Aluminium Ember Guard Mesh offers reliable bushfire protection for homes in high-risk areas. This CSIRO-certified woven aluminium mesh features a fine 2mm aperture, preventing ember entry while maintaining airflow. Available in a wide range of Colorbond colours to complement roofing designs.

  • Product checkCertified to meet AS3959:2018 for ember protection in bushfire zones.
  • Product checkConstructed from woven aluminium with a 2mm x 2mm aperture to block embers and fine debris.
  • Product checkCoated with premium AkzoNobel Interpon D1010 powdercoat for superior durability and corrosion resistance.
  • Product checkSupplied in multiple width options to suit various gutter profiles and roof types.
  • Product check Available in a broad selection of Colorbond colours to match roofing finishes
Overview
Description
Specifications

Last Updated on 10 Jul 2025

  • Material Type: Aluminium (Woven Construction)
  • Mesh Hole Aperture: 2mm x 2mm
  • Strand Width: 0.5mm ± 0.10mm
  • Mesh Thickness: 1.0mm ± 0.10mm
  • Powder Coating: AkzoNobel Interpon D1010
  • Mesh Weight (250mm wide): 550 g/m² ± 10g/m²
  • Mesh Weight (500mm wide): 520 g/m² ± 10g/m²
  • Mesh Weight (1000mm wide): 500 g/m² ± 10g/m²
  • Roll Length: 30 metres per roll
  • Roll Weight (250mm wide): 4.1kg ± 100g
  • Roll Weight (500mm wide): 7.75kg ± 250g
  • Roll Weight (1000mm wide): 14.9kg ± 500g
  • Mesh Width: 250mm, 500mm, 1000mm
  • Warranty: 20 Year Product Warranty
  • Certification: CSIRO Tested to AS/NZS 1530.3:1999
  • Colour Options: Wide range of Colorbond colours available
Downloads
Technical Document
2MM Premium Aluminium Ember Guard Mesh Spec Sheet

281.33 KB

Download
Certificate
2mm Aluminium Ember Guard Mesh CSIRO

201.61 KB

Download
Contact
Office AddressKnoxfield, VIC

35/1470 Ferntree Gully Rd

1300 850 564
