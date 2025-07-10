2mm Aluminium Ember Guard Mesh
Gutter Guard Direct’s 2mm Premium Aluminium Ember Guard Mesh offers reliable bushfire protection for homes in high-risk areas. This CSIRO-certified woven aluminium mesh features a fine 2mm aperture, preventing ember entry while maintaining airflow. Available in a wide range of Colorbond colours to complement roofing designs.
- Certified to meet AS3959:2018 for ember protection in bushfire zones.
- Constructed from woven aluminium with a 2mm x 2mm aperture to block embers and fine debris.
- Coated with premium AkzoNobel Interpon D1010 powdercoat for superior durability and corrosion resistance.
- Supplied in multiple width options to suit various gutter profiles and roof types.
- Available in a broad selection of Colorbond colours to match roofing finishes
Overview
Description
Specifications
Last Updated on 10 Jul 2025
- Material Type: Aluminium (Woven Construction)
- Mesh Hole Aperture: 2mm x 2mm
- Strand Width: 0.5mm ± 0.10mm
- Mesh Thickness: 1.0mm ± 0.10mm
- Powder Coating: AkzoNobel Interpon D1010
- Mesh Weight (250mm wide): 550 g/m² ± 10g/m²
- Mesh Weight (500mm wide): 520 g/m² ± 10g/m²
- Mesh Weight (1000mm wide): 500 g/m² ± 10g/m²
- Roll Length: 30 metres per roll
- Roll Weight (250mm wide): 4.1kg ± 100g
- Roll Weight (500mm wide): 7.75kg ± 250g
- Roll Weight (1000mm wide): 14.9kg ± 500g
- Mesh Width: 250mm, 500mm, 1000mm
- Warranty: 20 Year Product Warranty
- Certification: CSIRO Tested to AS/NZS 1530.3:1999
- Colour Options: Wide range of Colorbond colours available