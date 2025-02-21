Clearform saves you time and money while giving you the ultimate in design flexibility, a huge variety of finishing options and peace of mind from certification for engineering, fire and acoustic properties.

The Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) panels are lightweight and are manually assembled on site. They quickly and easily clip and slide together and are concrete-filled, creating loadbearing walls.

The panels remain in place leaving an excellent substrate for applied finishes such as acrylic render or paint, or can be left as is.