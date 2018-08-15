2-way fire rated - Screw fixed: Ceiling/wall 1 hour, 90 minute & 2 hour FYREPANEL

General

The 1 hour, 90 minute & 2 hour FP - FYREPANELS are screw fixed fire rated access panels with a laminated MDF or ACP face designed to meet the requirements of the BCA with FRLs of - /60/60, -/90/90 & -/120/120 fire from both directions.

Uses

The FP - FYREPANELS are approved for installation in walls, shafts and ceilings of fire rated construction where integrity and insulation are required to be maintained in both directions, to meet that of the building element requiring access through it. Example: A load bearing FRL 60/60/60, 90/90/90 or 120/120/120 Wall/Ceiling or Non-load bearing FP – FYREPANEL FRL -/60/60, -/90/90, -/120/120 wall/ceiling.