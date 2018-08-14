Logo
2 Hour trafficable - Flush fitting, floor hatch

Last Updated on 14 Aug 2018

The Fyreguard LMR - Lift Motor Room Hatch is a heavy-duty, purpose-built, trafficable fire-rated floor hatch designed to meet the requirements of the BCA with FRL of 120/120/120.

General:

The Fyreguard LMR - Lift Motor Room Hatch is a heavy-duty, purpose-built, trafficable fire-rated floor hatch designed to meet the requirements of the BCA with FRL of 120/120/120.

The LMR is approved for installation in concrete and steel framed floors and was purposely designed to allow for the replacement and maintenance of large machinery and equipment in commercial buildings. Examples of typical use:

  • Lift Motor Rooms & Landings
  • Plant Rooms
  • Sub-Stations

Burleigh Heads, QLD

Gold Coast Office 8/8 Hampton Road

07 5593 4955
Geebung, QLD

Brisbane Office 417 Newman Road

07 3865 4422
