2 Hour trafficable - Flush fitting, floor hatch

General:

The Fyreguard LMR - Lift Motor Room Hatch is a heavy-duty, purpose-built, trafficable fire-rated floor hatch designed to meet the requirements of the BCA with FRL of 120/120/120.

Uses:

The LMR is approved for installation in concrete and steel framed floors and was purposely designed to allow for the replacement and maintenance of large machinery and equipment in commercial buildings. Examples of typical use: