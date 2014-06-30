1BOX-90 All In One LED Downlight by M-Elec

M-Elec’s exclusive “all in one” downlight kit, the 1BOX-90, features 3 switchable colour outputs & 2 trim colours all packed in one box.

Change the mood without changing rooms!

With just a flick of the switch, the M-Elec’s 1BOX-90 LED downlight offers the flexibility to change from Warm White (3000K) to Neutral White (4000K) to White (6000K) light outputs. No special wiring needed (inbuilt in controller).

It is truly a light that puts the user in control and providing an ambience to suit a changing lifestyle (e.g. Neutral White for food preparation, White for study or Warm White for relaxation or entertaining).

The M-Elec’s 1BOX-90 LED downlight offers more variety than any other downlight.

With two trims included (White and Brushed aluminium), power supply (with flex and plug) and integrated controller all packaged in one kit, this truly is a 1BOX solution.

Technical Information

Total power consumed: < 12W*

Lumen output: 1100lm White, 1000lm Neutral White, 900lm Warm White

Colour temperature: 6000K White + 4000K Neutral White + 3000K Warm White

IP rating: IP44

Efficacy: up to 92lm/W

Beam angle: 95 degrees

Dimmable: Yes

Power supply: 350mA constant current (ML-PS350-1BOX90)

Average life: 40,000 hrs**

Warranty: 4 years (7 years for PLI)

Diameter 110 mm I Depth 66 mm I Cut-out 90 mm

Kit includes: 1x LED downlight with white trim, 1x brushed aluminium trim, 1x dimmable driver with flex & plug

*Total power consumed including driver

**Life span is calculated on expected average life of LED chips