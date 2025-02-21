Logo
Clearform-155MM-Profile
Clearform-155MM-Profile

155MM Profile

Last Updated on 21 Feb 2025

Clearform saves you time and money while giving you the ultimate in design flexibility, a huge variety of finishing options and peace of mind from certification for engineering, fire and acoustic properties. 

Overview
Description

Clearform saves you time and money while giving you the ultimate in design flexibility, a huge variety of finishing options and peace of mind from certification for engineering, fire and acoustic properties. 

The Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) panels are lightweight and are manually assembled on site. They quickly and easily clip and slide together and are concrete-filled, creating loadbearing walls.

The panels remain in place leaving an excellent substrate for applied finishes such as acrylic render or paint, or can be left as is.

Size

Width: 300mm
Standard Lengths:2.8m | 3.0m | 3.3m | 3.6m | 4.0m
Custom Lengths: 1.0m - 8.0m

Colours

Clear | Clear & White | White

Contact
Office AddressCampsie, NSW

26A Harp St

1800 319 724
