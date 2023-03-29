10 Series: Revolutionary rotary vent

The new 10 Series - Natural ventilation revolution

World-class performance

Our revolutionary ultra low profile design generates 60% higher performance than straight vane ventilators, providing a cost-efficient and ultra high performance solution to suit your building requirements.

Architectural design flexibility

The product offers architectural design flexibility and is suitable for all roof pitch types, with an impressive rain testing performance from 0-18 degrees.

Independently tested & validated

This product has been independently tested and validated for its performance, undergoing wind and rain testing in the USA by Intertek and, Cd and Cf were wind-tunnel tested by CPP in Sydney, AU to AS 4740:2000.

The new 10 Series rotary vent can be used on any type of commercial or industrial property to reduce the heat load and expel hot air from the building, reducing the cost of installation and maintenance and without any cost to power up the product.

{^youtubevideo|(width)425|(height)264|(rel)True|(autoplay)False|(fs)True|(url)http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RiCIucq5lo8|(loop)False^}