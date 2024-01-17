#1 Fabric upholstery choice for outdoor applications
Last Updated on 17 Jan 2024
Bliss is Australia’s number one choice for outdoor upholstery. The collection combines superior performance with a comprehensive range of colours and is perfect for any outdoor furniture applications
Overview
Description
Bliss outdoor upholstery from Ricky Richards
The Key reasons to specify Bliss against the rest:
- Australia’s largest range of colours and designs for lounges, cushions, cabanas, day beds and furniture
- Engineered with a ‘Solution Dyed Acrylic Yarn’ – Meaning the best performance for colour stability, reliability and durability – No fading!
- Supported by a full 5-year UV warranty. Zero compromise on performance
- High levels of water penetration properties – water just slides off!
Applications Bliss fabrics can be used:
- Outdoor furniture for lounges, cushions, cabanas, day beds, chairs etc
- Residential environments such as Sundecks, balconies, outdoor living areas, Pergolas, Pool areas, Decks and Patios
- Commercial environments such as Hospitality, Tourism, Education, Healthcare
The Market leading range
- Styles - A fiesta of colours influenced by pastels, Mediterranean vibes, Vintage styles, Natural hues and flavours, Heritage colours and beiges to off whites
- Stripes – Scandinavian, European, modern styling for sand, sun and fun