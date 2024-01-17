Logo
Ricky Richards Bliss Asgard Citel
Ricky Richards Bliss Asgard Citel
Ricky Richards Bliss Bits Citel
Ricky Richards Bliss Canvas Citel
Ricky Richards Bliss Citel Image
Ricky Richards Bliss Interior Rumpus
Ricky Richards Bliss Joy Citel
Ricky Richards Bliss Outdoor Lounge
Ricky Richards Bliss Outdoor Lounge
Ricky Richards Bliss Outdoor Lounge
Ricky Richards Bliss Pool Daybed
Ricky Richards Bliss Pool Daybed
Ricky Richards Bliss Smoke Tree
Ricky Richards Bliss Weekend Image
||

#1 Fabric upholstery choice for outdoor applications

Last Updated on 17 Jan 2024

Bliss is Australia’s number one choice for outdoor upholstery. The collection combines superior performance with a comprehensive range of colours and is perfect for any outdoor furniture applications

Overview
Description

Bliss outdoor upholstery from Ricky Richards

Bliss is Australia’s number one choice for outdoor upholstery. The collection combines superior performance with a comprehensive range of colours and is perfect for any outdoor furniture applications

The Key reasons to specify Bliss against the rest:

  • Australia’s largest range of colours and designs for lounges, cushions, cabanas, day beds and furniture
  • Engineered with a ‘Solution Dyed Acrylic Yarn’ – Meaning the best performance for colour stability, reliability and durability – No fading!
  • Supported by a full 5-year UV warranty. Zero compromise on performance
  • High levels of water penetration properties – water just slides off!

Applications Bliss fabrics can be used:

  • Outdoor furniture for lounges, cushions, cabanas, day beds, chairs etc
  • Residential environments such as Sundecks, balconies, outdoor living areas, Pergolas, Pool areas, Decks and Patios
  • Commercial environments such as Hospitality, Tourism, Education, Healthcare

The Market leading range

  • Styles - A fiesta of colours influenced by pastels, Mediterranean vibes, Vintage styles, Natural hues and flavours, Heritage colours and beiges to off whites
  • Stripes – Scandinavian, European, modern styling for sand, sun and fun

Contact
Homebush, NSW

New South Wales State Office 16 Park Rd

02 9735 3333
