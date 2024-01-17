Docril fabric from Ricky Richards

Docril is Australia’s number one choice for outdoor awnings. The collection combines superior performance with a comprehensive range of colours and designs to provide a perfect solution for solar protection.

The Key reasons to specify Docril against the rest:

Australia’s largest range of colours and designs for awnings, umbrellas in residential and commercial environments

Engineered with a ‘Solution Dyed Acrylic Yarn’ – Meaning the best performance for colour stability, reliability and durability – No fading!

Supported by a full 10-year UV warranty. Zero compromise on performance

High levels of water penetration properties

Applications Docril fabrics can be used:

Residential Awnings

Commercial Awnings & Annexes

Commercial settings outdoor where people need sun protection – E.g. Resorts, Hospitality, Events, Sunshades, Hotel cabanas etc

The Market leading range

Docril Acrylic - A fiesta of colours that compliment any Residential, Commercial or Architectural project. Suitable for use on Outdoor Blinds and Awnings, Outdoor furniture and Outdoor Umbrellas.

Docril Designs - A comprehensive range of colours and stripes that enhance Residential, Commercial or Architectural project. Suitable for use on Outdoor Blinds and Awnings, Outdoor furniture and Outdoor Umbrellas.

Colourways – Greys, Natural, Darkish, Blues/Stripes, Red/Stripes and Green/Stripes

Docril Stripes – Architects dreams

The Docril range by Ricky includes the modern and stylish striped range, full of colour to enlighten any outdoor space such as awnings and umbrellas. Stripes look great and are designed to last! Perfect for seaside locations in a residential or commercial environment