Australia's fabric choice for outdoor awnings in residential and commercial settings
Last Updated on 17 Jan 2024
Overview
Docril fabric from Ricky Richards
Docril is Australia’s number one choice for outdoor awnings. The collection combines superior performance with a comprehensive range of colours and designs to provide a perfect solution for solar protection.
The Key reasons to specify Docril against the rest:
- Australia’s largest range of colours and designs for awnings, umbrellas in residential and commercial environments
- Engineered with a ‘Solution Dyed Acrylic Yarn’ – Meaning the best performance for colour stability, reliability and durability – No fading!
- Supported by a full 10-year UV warranty. Zero compromise on performance
- High levels of water penetration properties
Applications Docril fabrics can be used:
- Residential Awnings
- Commercial Awnings & Annexes
- Commercial settings outdoor where people need sun protection – E.g. Resorts, Hospitality, Events, Sunshades, Hotel cabanas etc
The Market leading range
- Docril Acrylic - A fiesta of colours that compliment any Residential, Commercial or Architectural project. Suitable for use on Outdoor Blinds and Awnings, Outdoor furniture and Outdoor Umbrellas.
- Docril Designs - A comprehensive range of colours and stripes that enhance Residential, Commercial or Architectural project. Suitable for use on Outdoor Blinds and Awnings, Outdoor furniture and Outdoor Umbrellas.
- Colourways – Greys, Natural, Darkish, Blues/Stripes, Red/Stripes and Green/Stripes
Docril Stripes – Architects dreams
The Docril range by Ricky includes the modern and stylish striped range, full of colour to enlighten any outdoor space such as awnings and umbrellas. Stripes look great and are designed to last! Perfect for seaside locations in a residential or commercial environment