Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Glasshape
Glasshape

WindowsInsulationSecurity & FireInternal Walls & CeilingsStairs & Elevators
Contact Supplier
Quick Links
News
Buchan-designed apartments deliver a bent glass masterpiece with curved windows and railings
Buchan-designed apartments deliver a bent glass masterpiece with curved windows and railings

Glasshape collaborated with Metro Performance Glass and NZ Windows to deliver the full height double glazed curved glass...

Elegantly designed circular staircase with glass railing and treads stuns in new home
Elegantly designed circular staircase with glass railing and treads stuns in new home

Positioned in front of a large set of windows, the extensive use of glass in the design of the staircase’s railing and t...

Contact
Display AddressNorth Lakes, QLD

Glasshape Limited – Australia Executive Suites 1.01/Suite 4 15 Discovery Drive

1800 042 716
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap