Burraneer Bay House: Where simplicity and complexity meet

The architectural thought process for Burraneer Bay House was based on concepts of opposing forces such as transparency and enclosure, centrality and dynamism, immateriality and permanence, prospect and refuge, simplicity and complexity to tease out a space between and create an aesthetic and resonant experience.

A long and narrow site predicated a linear journey through the spaces. The ensuing constriction was mitigated with glass playing a leading role in floor, roof and wall planes to balance and energise the spaces.

“We try to create integrated living environments and places rather than just a string of spaces,” says John Dimopoulos, principal and director of Geoform Design Architects.

“We decode the space into its formal ‘DNA’ components, establish what we need them to do in the context and to seamlessly as possible link with exterior elements to create relationships. We also psychologically deconstruct the space by bringing in interior elements that would normally be used [on the] exterior, [such as] glazed bricks and zinc sheeting.”

According Dimopoulos, one particular element of interest is the glass bridge, which adds a sense of height and grandeur to the entry experience, as well as the lightness of connectivity between elements such as the roof and walls.

Throughout the build, robust natural materials were used to provide a sense of permanence, linking to the coastal sandstone conext.

KEY PRODUCTS/SUPPLIERS