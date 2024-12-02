Clean lines and country views: Queensland residence that rose from the ashes like a Phoenix

With a linear and clean look rarely seen in country homes, this reborn Queensland residence has a simplicity that is repeated throughout the entire design.

At the same time, this stunning home manages to maintain its connection to the environment with its material selection and spatial planning.

Named after the majestic Queensland country house that once occupied the site, Avonlea was designed and built for a young family.

Standing on a commanding elevated hillside site in the centre of the market town of Eumundi, 21 km south-west of Noosa Heads and 118 km north of Brisbane, it is situated in the Sunshine Coast hinterland.

The old Queensland house that stood on the same site burnt down 9 years ago, while the site which was also unique given is central location and size (5 acres) was sold with an approved DA for a six lot subdivision.

The architects say that considerable thought was given to how the subdivision was to be handled given its impact on the town. It was decided to sell off just 3 of the 6 lots, build on one and retain the other 2 for garden.

The architects also say that they "saw this as a one off opportunity to get some quality buildings in such a prominent location in town."

The blocks were sold privately to independent buyers coming directly through the architect's office. The only condition was that RA would design the buildings.

All the houses that have subsequently been built on the blocks are modest in terms of size and budget, and show a sensitivity to the immediate built environment and character of the town.

The architects note the keen interest in the future of the site, not only for its impact on the town (our practice located in Eumundi) but the old house had once been the family home when he and his brothers were boys.

The brief for the new house was simple- it would be their family home for the long term. Planning for the future was important with their young son in a bedroom close to the master for now.

The guest bedroom at the other end of the house with its own access to the outside will become his bedroom when he gets older.

The future house was imagined by both client and architect to be a continuation of the long history of people living in a house on the site, and that the new house would stand the test of time both architecturally and quality of workmanship.

The bedrooms bookend the central living space and are connected by a single hallway. Careful planning has avoided wasted space with storage cupboards, pantry etc. feeding off this axis.

The layout provides opportunities for closeness or separation in the arrangement of bedrooms to accommodate the family dynamic.

The long linear plan is orientated at right angles to the top of Cooroy Mountain to the north.

All the rooms of the house enjoy views to the ever-changing mountain vista and cooling cross ventilating breezes

The Eumundi district's distinctive red earth is showcased in the rammed earth walls on the southern side of the long linear structure that also act as a buffer to the noise of the nearby primary school and market traffic.

Topping off this highly memorable design is a razor thin steel roof with large eaves that shade the building and offer a contrast to the natural elements of the rammed earth.