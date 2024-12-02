The contemporary cellar door giving visitors a taste of nature

Now one of the largest in the Hunter Valley, this 1,400sqm cellar door was designed to blend in with its surroundings and give visitors a glimpse into the workings of a winery.

Brokenwood Cellar Door includes a large tasting room with innovative new circular tasting bars (or “pods”), an expansive outdoor terrace, two private tasting rooms, a wine museum, a lookout, a lounge area and two dining venues.

The design

“We really wanted the new Brokenwood Cellar Door to be one with its surroundings as opposed to competing with the natural environment,” says Maria Villa, creative director at Villa + Villa.

“As a result, the cellar door features a bold and earthy mix of corten steel, stone, timber and glass. Rustic timber palettes have been used as screens and balustrades.”

The vineyards are out of site from the cellar door location and the cellar door complex has been built next to the working winery. A new lookout provides views over the winery, while glass walls in the private tasting rooms and the museum give guests views of a working winery.

Key materials/suppliers