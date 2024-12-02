Sybil - a place to gather with your family

Sybil - a place to gather with your familyDesigned to facilitate the clients desire to bring their loved ones together, Sybil becomes the context in which family memories are framed.
From the architect:
The arrangements of buildings across the picturesque site generously provide an escape for family and friends. Implementing a deliberately rural pallet of raw yet delicate materials, we have carefully framed the landscape, providing visual context to each space.
Project Summary
LocationVIC
Year2019
StatusComplete
Credits
ArchitectTempleton Architecture