Designed to facilitate the clients desire to bring their loved ones together, Sybil becomes the context in which family memories are framed.

Sybil - a place to gather with your family

Designed to facilitate the clients desire to bring their loved ones together, Sybil becomes the context in which family memories are framed.

From the architect:

The arrangements of buildings across the picturesque site generously provide an escape for family and friends. Implementing a deliberately rural pallet of raw yet delicate materials, we have carefully framed the landscape, providing visual context to each space.

Designed to facilitate the clients desire to bring their loved ones together, Sybil becomes the context in which family memories are framed.

Designed to facilitate the clients desire to bring their loved ones together, Sybil becomes the context in which family memories are framed.

Designed to facilitate the clients desire to bring their loved ones together, Sybil becomes the context in which family memories are framed.

Project Summary
LocationVIC
Year2019
StatusComplete
Credits
ArchitectTempleton Architecture
