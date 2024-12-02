Perth’s Royal Hotel

The recent re-opening of Perth’s iconic The Royal Hotel in Perth’s CBD is the culmination of nearly three years of restoration works at the almost-140 year old building.

The Royal Hotel has undergone a $13m restoration program, during which the iconic hotel was hidden from public view as part of the $200m redevelopment of Raine Square.

The Royal first opened its doors in 1882 offering a hotel and saloon bar, setting the standard for its period in terms of aesthetics and modern conveniences.

Charter Hall’s vision has been to return the hotel to a historically accurate re-interpretation of the original building. And the results are outstanding.

As a heritage listed building, the alterations to the original building structure and fabric were minor and restricted to two additional wall openings to assist with the usability of the internal spaces.

New work was kept to a minimum and new back-of-house facilities were concentrated to the site’s south- west area to minimise intervention with the heritage fabric of the original structure.

The building’s structural elements have been left exposed to help tell the new story of the building’s history, while helping to make clear the difference between the old and new.

Charter Hall’s construction contractor BUILT carefully and respectfully restored the building’s structure and facade. Venue operator John Parker, who partnered with the highly skilled and dynamic architect milieú creative, designed the fit out ensuring intervention to the existing building was to do only what was necessary to the original fabric and otherwise do as little as possible.

Charter Hall Fund Manager – Office Partnership, Trent James, says: “During the near three-year heritage restoration project, Charter Hall’s focus was to carefully protect the original building’s heritage fabric while also celebrating the period design details.

“We were intent on ensuring the design and construction rationale centered around using considered and sympathetic techniques to maintain the heritage material. I know that everyone will be delighted with what has been achieved and will be quick to call The Royal their new local.”

Guests will be able to enjoy a drink in the corner saloon, or experience one of the upstairs rooms each of which has been carefully restored to reflect their own stories.

The Royal Hotel forms part of Raine Square on the corner of Wellington, William, Murray and Queen Streets with direct tunnel access to the Perth Underground train station.