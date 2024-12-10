Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Northcote Residence by K2LD

Northcote Residence by K2LD

A family home by K2LD Architects meets brief for a space for cooking while maximising the sweeping views from their hillside location to the Melbourne CBD.

kp10.jpg

sharestar

1 of 20 slides

kp11.jpg

sharestar

1 of 20 slides

kp12.jpg

sharestar

1 of 20 slides

kp13.jpg

sharestar

1 of 20 slides

kp14.jpg

sharestar

1 of 20 slides

kp15.jpg

sharestar

1 of 20 slides

kp16.jpg

sharestar

1 of 20 slides

kp17.jpg

sharestar

1 of 20 slides

kp18.jpg

sharestar

1 of 20 slides

kp19.jpg

sharestar

1 of 20 slides

kp2.jpg

sharestar

1 of 20 slides

kp20.jpg

sharestar

1 of 20 slides

kp21.jpg

sharestar

1 of 20 slides

kp3.jpg

sharestar

1 of 20 slides

kp4.jpg

sharestar

1 of 20 slides

kp5.jpg

sharestar

1 of 20 slides

kp6.jpg

sharestar

1 of 20 slides

kp7.jpg

sharestar

1 of 20 slides

kp8.jpg

sharestar

1 of 20 slides

kp9.jpg

sharestar

1 of 20 slides

A family home by K2LD Architects meets the brief for a space that would address the owners' passion for cooking while maximising the sweeping views from their hillside location to the Melbourne CBD.

With their Northcote property nestled amongst an eclectic mix of immaculate Edwardian houses, mansions of yesteryear and newer complexes, owners and avid entertainers Mark and Dalila were conscious that their new, well-placed house on the hill complemented the neighbouring streetscape.

Inspired by the verandah fronted vernacular of the existing structure, K2LD responded with a humble, low-lying street frontage in which soaring, light filled living spaces were cleverly concealed beyond the front door.

kp14-1.jpg

Explaining how they turned a disadvantage into a design feature, K2LD Principal Tisha Lee said the site’s dramatic fall from the street front to its rear, which they thought would be their greatest constraint, presented them with an opportunity to play with the internal scale and take full advantage of the uninterrupted views to the south.

According to Lee, the northern elevation presents as a pair of inverted ‘Ls’ - one concrete and lightly hovering over the ground plane, and the other constructed out of blackbutt timber batten sunshades.

Untitled-1.jpg

A central courtyard, which greets visitors as they enter the residence, provides an abundance of light as well as separation between the children’s rooms with the rumpus to the north and master suite to the south. The glazed flooring of the courtyard serves as a skylight, filtering northern light down through to the deep, south facing kitchen and dining areas downstairs.

kp7-1.jpg

Dalila, a mother of three, counts the courtyard as one of her favourite rooms, observing that the transitional nature of the space poetically references the changing seasons and allows the weather to have an internal influence, not just in terms of light but also how they experience the house.

Moving through the transitional space, a broad staircase leads to the living and entertaining space below, with dramatic 6.5m high ceilings and full length windows directing attention towards the expansive city views. The timber clad master suite is cantilevered over the living spaces below and creates an architectural connection between inside and out.

Bathed in light from the courtyard above, the vast lower entertaining level sees the kitchen take centre stage at one end. The living spaces flow effortlessly out into outdoor entertaining areas, which are complemented by the wine cellar and home theatre that are discreetly buried in the hillside.

Project Summary
LocationVIC
StatusComplete
Credits
PhotographerJames Knowler
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap