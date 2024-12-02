Logo
Elegant multi-residential design on Melbourne's fringe

This boutique development in North Melbourne brings a bit of elegance and luxury to the inner city fringe in the form of 15 generously-sized townhouses.

The industrial nature of the architecture is integrated and juxtaposed with fine design elements carried seamlessly through the interiors.

Warm tones, earthy materials and a play in texture ranging from fluted glass, natural stone and specialty metal finishes imbue a level of care and attention to detail to make any homeowner proud.

Project Summary
LocationNorth Melbourne, VIC
StatusComplete
Credits
ArchitectALIVE studios
