Morgan Street Revitalisation

From the architect:

Mount Morgan is a small town located 40 kilometres south-west of Rockhampton in Central Queensland. The town has a little-known but rich history of gold and copper mining, and in 2014 the local council started a master-planning process to revitalise the main streetscape.

The existing context became very important in the concept for the new streetscape. Morgan Street contained a 10-metre-wide park down the middle of the main street, flanked by two one-way roads. Shops and small businesses occupied the northern side of the street, and a local primary school the south.

The existing park contained an ageing amenities block, some informal landscaping, and a few items of historical significance. These important items included The Running the Cutter Statue – a symbol of Mount Morgans history – and the Tree of Knowledge – a favourite local meeting place which had recently deceased. The existing main street also has an undulating terrain and is not very accessible for people with disabilities or the elderly.

One of the key aims of the project was to formalise and improve the safety and accessibility of the existing streetscape. This was achieved by creating landscaping and meandering paths to take people on a journey of exploration through Mount Morgan’s unique history, as well as providing seating areas for moments of respite and reflection.

In contrast to this, the landscaping also gives way to a direct and highly visible street crossing for students of the adjacent primary school. Another intervention that was made was the refurbishment of the existing amenities block to increase both its beauty and accessibility.

Another challenge that the project sought to resolve was bringing Mount Morgan’s important, but little-known history into the foreground. Throughout its operation, the Mount Morgan Mine yielded tonnes of silver, gold and copper, and its wealth was once used to clear Australia’s national debt.

This unique history is enshrined in The Running the Cutter Statue and The Mafeking Bell. The former was retained as a symbol of Mount Morgan's mining tradition, while the latter was erected as part of the upgrades and is made from copper pennies mined from Mount Morgan.

Another key feature of the new streetscape are the steel arbours, which have replaced the original Tree of Knowledge. When the Tree died it needed to be replaced quickly, and the arbours were designed for bougainvillaea to grow them and provide shade and beauty without having to wait for a new tree to reach maturity. Their forms are inspired by the layering of the old open-cut mines which were used in Mount Morgan.

Overall, the Morgan Street Revitalisation is a unique contribution to urban design in Central Queensland. It weaves together landscape and history to provide a beautiful and accessible public space for Mount Morgan.