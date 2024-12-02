Logo
Bringing light, life and contemporary design to a Queenslander cottage

This project re-invigorates the life of an existing Queenslander cottage in inner city Paddington.

CFJUrban-Residence-01.jpg

CFJUrban-Residence-02.jpg

CFJUrban-Residence-03.jpg

CFJUrban-Residence-04.jpg

CFJUrban-Residence-05.jpg

CFJUrban-Residence-07.jpg

CFJUrban-Residence-08.jpg

CFJUrban-Residence-10.jpg

CFJUrban-Residence-11.jpg

CFJUrban-Residence-12.jpg

CFJUrban-Residence-13.jpg

CFJUrban-Residence-15.jpg

CFJUrban-Residence-17.jpg

CFJUrban-Residence-19.jpg

CFJUrban-Residence-20.jpg

CFJUrban-Residence-21.jpg

CFJUrban-Residence-22.jpg

CFJUrban-Residence-02-1.jpg

From the architect:

The original home sits prominently at the street edge of a steeply sloping site, overlooked by neighbours. The quest was to extend the home to provide new living and communal spaces and a master bedroom zone, while capturing a sense of serene privacy and retreat.

The new work mitigates the issues of the steep site by creating a series of platforms and courtyards that expand the functioning ground plane. Spatial planning is carefully considered to create an intriguing geometry of interlinking planes that celebrate and embrace a raised grass courtyard on the northern edge. Volumes expand and contract in a delightful sense of play, with barrel vaults defining significance. Views to neighbouring houses are edited while portions of the sky, trees and mountains are carefully framed through a series of peepholes and voids.

CFJUrban-Residence-04-1.jpg

The owners are committed minimalists, and this drove the aesthetic of an elegantly bleached palette and stripped-back surfaces. The neutral interior surfaces subtly reflect and play with natural light, while exterior walls of sundrenched white appear as a chiseled cyclorama emphasising the vivid colours of landscape, sky and water. The soothing restrained palette is taken up in the re-organisation of the old cottage which is now dedicated to the family’s three children, with guest accommodation adjacent to the ground level garage.

Project Summary
LocationPaddington, QLD
StatusComplete
Credits
ArchitectHogg and Lamb
