Clean lines, minimalist design and an earthy palette defines Taouk Architects’ Bramley Residence, which maximises large expanses to create a sense of grandeur amongst a classically-influenced Kew streetscape.

The brief provided to the practice sought a contemporary family home enhanced by amenity and natural light. Spaces to entertain were of high priority for the clientele, with the practice encouraged to integrate spaces able to easily contain and accommodate large gatherings.

Double height ceilings and glazing upon entry instantly invoke a feeling of opulence. Glazing and natural light from the north was a key factor to the design process, as was the visual connection to the street and landscaped surrounds.

A palette of polished concrete floors, timber cladding, glazing and concrete render doubles down on the contemporary tonality of the dwelling. Ultimately, the delivery of the home by Taouk has resulted in a magnificent, stately home readymade to entertain.