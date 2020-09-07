Logo
Phoenix Vivid Slimline Wall Basin Mixer Set Residential Bathroom Interior
Vivid Slimline Basin Mixer Curved Outlet
Vivid Slimline Sink Mixer Gooseneck Gold
Vivid Slimline Wall Basin Set Curved
Vivid Slimline Wall Shower System
Vivid Slimline: Slender aesthetic for a heightened effect

Last Updated on 07 Sep 2020

Building on the success of the popular Vivid collection, Vivid Slimline adds a refined, slender profile to the existing range to offer a slightly more sophisticated aesthetic. The collection features slimline lever handles and stylish practical mixers, crafted to suit any modern interior, and was so popular we extended it with a full suite of matching accessories.

Description

Building on the success of the popular Vivid collection, Vivid Slimline adds a refined, slender profile to the existing range to offer a slightly more sophisticated aesthetic.

The collection features slimline lever handles and stylish practical mixers, crafted to suit any modern interior, and was so popular we extended it with a full suite of matching accessories. Whether you’re building brand new or renovating, Vivid Slimline is also the perfect collection to complement any product from our Vivid range.

Display AddressBayswater, VIC

926 Mountain Highway

03 9780 4200
