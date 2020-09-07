Vivid Slimline: Slender aesthetic for a heightened effect

Building on the success of the popular Vivid collection, Vivid Slimline adds a refined, slender profile to the existing range to offer a slightly more sophisticated aesthetic.

The collection features slimline lever handles and stylish practical mixers, crafted to suit any modern interior, and was so popular we extended it with a full suite of matching accessories. Whether you’re building brand new or renovating, Vivid Slimline is also the perfect collection to complement any product from our Vivid range.