Swan Wall Light by NEMO

Swan is a dimmable LED wall light for direct lighting. Comprised of a single arm which rotates 40 degrees vertically, with a leathered counterbalance, and 180 degrees horizontally. Its directable cylindric head provides flexibly to orientate the light beam, with optional honeycomb filter for antiglare. The minimalist aluminium structure is painted matte black for contemporary installations. Comes with 3.5m of cable with an inline dimmer switch.