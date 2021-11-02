Super Plank Collection

Super planks are extra wide oak planks, epitomising grandeur and are the essence of bold elegance.

To produce this extra wide planks, we source the largest and finest trunks from sustainable forests. Every piece is unique; each plank will have its own unique grain and other features. Some may contain knots as the whole width of the tree has to be used to produce these widths.

These extra wide boards are designed for large open areas to create an ambience of opulence, the likes of the beautiful grand palaces and castles of Europe. You can choose the size of 3600mm*300mm or 5000mm*350mm. Since it’s hard to source the big plank material, please expect longer lead-time than normal size flooring.