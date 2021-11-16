SCE300s: Small single electric chainwinder
Last Updated on 16 Nov 2021
The Doric Ventus SCE300s offers a chain projection up to 300mm and is best suited for the small sized awning window. Doric Ventus SCE300s is suited for small, lightweight awning windows up to 1200mm wide by 1500mm high. It is capable of producing 250N of force operating a window up to 25kg in weight.
Overview
Doric Ventus SCE300s is suited for small, lightweight awning windows up to 1200mm wide by 1500mm high. It is capable of producing 250N of force operating a window up to 25kg in weight.
It features an internal circuit called a switch unit. This switch unit is not polarity sensitive allowing the unit to run in either direction dependent on the signal sent and received.
Features and benefits:
- Wireless control
- Quick connect plugs
- Installation options
- Easy link sash plate
- 24V DC Voltage
- Maximum of 1500mm window height
- Window width ranges at 350mm - 1200mm
- 250N push/pull force
- 300mm chain projection
- 304 stainless steel chain
Contact
Sydney Office 38 Redfern St1300 132 389
Townsville Office Unit 16/585 Ingham Road07 4779 5122
Brisbane Office Unit 1/90 Pritchard Rd1300 132 389
Adelaide Office Unit 2/52 Wodonga St1300 132 389
Melbourne Office Unit 1, 34-36 Deans Court1300 132 389
Perth Office 1 Modal Crescent1300 132 389