Supplier Image
Doric Products
Doric Product Hero Ventus Chainwinder
Doric Products Ventus Auto Chainwinder SCE300s Second
Doric Products Ventus Auto Hardware 1CH Wiring Third
Doric Products Ventus Auto Hardware 8CH Forth
SCE300s: Small single electric chainwinder

Last Updated on 16 Nov 2021

The Doric Ventus SCE300s offers a chain projection up to 300mm and is best suited for the small sized awning window. Doric Ventus SCE300s is suited for small, lightweight awning windows up to 1200mm wide by 1500mm high. It is capable of producing 250N of force operating a window up to 25kg in weight.

Overview
Description

Doric Ventus SCE300s is suited for small, lightweight awning windows up to 1200mm wide by 1500mm high. It is capable of producing 250N of force operating a window up to 25kg in weight.

It features an internal circuit called a switch unit. This switch unit is not polarity sensitive allowing the unit to run in either direction dependent on the signal sent and received.

Features and benefits:

  • Wireless control
  • Quick connect plugs
  • Installation options
  • Easy link sash plate
  • 24V DC Voltage
  • Maximum of 1500mm window height
  • Window width ranges at 350mm - 1200mm
  • 250N push/pull force
  • 300mm chain projection
  • 304 stainless steel chain

Contact
Display AddressWetherill Park, NSW

Sydney Office 38 Redfern St

1300 132 389
Display AddressMount St John, QLD

Townsville Office Unit 16/585 Ingham Road

07 4779 5122
Display AddressVirginia Queensland, QLD

Brisbane Office Unit 1/90 Pritchard Rd

1300 132 389
Display AddressBeverly, SA

Adelaide Office Unit 2/52 Wodonga St

1300 132 389
Display AddressDandenong South, VIC

Melbourne Office Unit 1, 34-36 Deans Court

1300 132 389
Display AddressCanning Vale, WA

Perth Office 1 Modal Crescent

1300 132 389
