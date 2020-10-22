Logo
Style Timber Aloft Perth Tactic Meeting Room
Style Timber Floor Lounge Room
Style Timber Floor Remix 1600
Style Timber Recycled Timber
Style Timber Recycled Timber Showcase
Style Timber Recycled Timber Wall Panelling in an Office Interior
Reclaimed Collection

Last Updated on 22 Oct 2020

The Reclaimed Collection is made from genuine, recycled timber and reclaimed reproduction wood of mixed species such as European Oak, American Red Oak and Elm.

Description

The Reclaimed Collection is made from genuine, recycled timber and reclaimed reproduction wood of mixed species such as European Oak, American Red Oak and Elm.

This collection is made from genuine recycled timber and reclaimed reproduction wood of mixed species such as European Oak, American Red Oak and Elm.

Burned effects, nail holes, worm holes, saw marks, even cracks are all visible as part of the surface finish, creating an aged appearance. These aged timbers are more durable and harder than fresh timber.

Please note: Some of are only recommended for cladding or joinery. Due to difficulties sourcing recycled timber, board size including width is rarely identical.

Style Timber Floor E-Catalog

2.86 MB

Download
Office AddressSydney, NSW

Shop 1/133 Botany Rd Waterloo

02 8094 8859
