Reclaimed Collection

This collection is made from genuine recycled timber and reclaimed reproduction wood of mixed species such as European Oak, American Red Oak and Elm.

Burned effects, nail holes, worm holes, saw marks, even cracks are all visible as part of the surface finish, creating an aged appearance. These aged timbers are more durable and harder than fresh timber.

Please note: Some of are only recommended for cladding or joinery. Due to difficulties sourcing recycled timber, board size including width is rarely identical.