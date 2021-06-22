Logo
Healthcare Pictures Full Print
Profilio Smart Bathroom Interior Red Accents
Profilio Smart Bathroom Interior Tiled
Profilio Smart Bathroom Interior Timber and Dark Tones
Profilio Smart Bathroom Shower Product Image
Profilo Technology Detailing
Profilo Toilet Seat Enware
Profilo Smart: Flexible, modular, customisable

Last Updated on 22 Jun 2021

Overview
Description

Flexible

Products can be added or removed from the track within minutes, allowing the bathroom to adapt to different users, situations and needs.

Modular

It is versatile and can be adapted depending on the individual needs of each user. In addressing these needs, Profilo Smart balances the effect of reduced mobility, thanks to the ability to move accessories in different directions.

Customisable

The cover can be customised so that it fully blends into the aesthetics of the environment maintaining a modern, stylish quality look and feel.

Products:

Profilo Smart Catalogue

3.89 MB

Office AddressCaringbah, NSW

Enware Australia Pty Ltd (NSW Head Office) 9 Endeavour Road Caringbah

1300 369 273
Postal AddressCaringbah, NSW

NSW 9 Endeavour Rd

8536 4000
Postal AddressPinkenba, QLD

Enware Australia PO box 44

07 3637 6700
Postal AddressMile End, SA

8 William St

8536 4000
Postal AddressPort Melbourne, VIC

Unit E 6, 63-85 Turner street

03 9550 0300
Postal AddressBibra Lake, WA

Unit 2 37 Discovery Drive

8536 4000
