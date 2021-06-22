Profilo Smart: Flexible, modular, customisable

Flexible

Products can be added or removed from the track within minutes, allowing the bathroom to adapt to different users, situations and needs.

Modular

It is versatile and can be adapted depending on the individual needs of each user. In addressing these needs, Profilo Smart balances the effect of reduced mobility, thanks to the ability to move accessories in different directions.

Customisable

The cover can be customised so that it fully blends into the aesthetics of the environment maintaining a modern, stylish quality look and feel.

Products: