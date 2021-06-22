Profilo Smart: Flexible, modular, customisable
Overview
Flexible
Products can be added or removed from the track within minutes, allowing the bathroom to adapt to different users, situations and needs.
Modular
It is versatile and can be adapted depending on the individual needs of each user. In addressing these needs, Profilo Smart balances the effect of reduced mobility, thanks to the ability to move accessories in different directions.
Customisable
The cover can be customised so that it fully blends into the aesthetics of the environment maintaining a modern, stylish quality look and feel.
Products:
- See all
- Wall Mounted Horizontal Track
- Lift Up Support Arm for Horizontal Track Height and Sideways Adjustable
- Shower Seat For Horizontal Track With Backrest and Armrest
- Wall Mounted Washbasin Bracket Height Adjustable
- 1000mm Solid Surface Washbasin
- Toilet Roll Holder For Support Arm
