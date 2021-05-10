Precious Stone-look Porcelain Tiles

Kaolin Tiles, backed by one the most advanced porcelain tile manufacturers, introduces a unique range of natural stone-look porcelain tiles and interconnecting showpiece sets. With industry-best specifications and standards that are more than 10 times stricter than international requirements, Kaolin can offer products so exact that grout joints of 0.5 mm can be used.

The company produces stone-look finishes that replicate organic compounds, including veins that feel similar to those of real stone. These tiles make the warmth and power of natural stone available in large porcelain formats that are suitable for indoor and outdoor applications.

As a carbon-dioxide-neutral factory, Kaolin not only cares about the environment from the perspective of the production process, but it also would like to offer a sustainable and maintenance-friendly alternative for creating rare natural stone. Every piece is designed to become a lavish ornament within a treasured environment.