Polytec Woodmatt
Last Updated on 06 Oct 2017
WOODMATT is a next generation product innovation from Polytec achieved through advanced print quality, improved surface finish - and tweaking natural timbers with more contemporary tones.
Overview
Description
WOODMATT is a next generation product innovation from Polytec achieved through advanced print quality, improved surface finish - and tweaking natural timbers with more contemporary tones.
Combining the best of natural timber with technology advancements, the matt finished subtle woodgrain embossing - is designed to match perceptions of authentic timber veneer - in look, feel and warmth.