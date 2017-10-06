Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Polytec
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Polytec Woodmatt
Polytec Woodmatt

Polytec Woodmatt

Last Updated on 06 Oct 2017

WOODMATT is a next generation product innovation from Polytec achieved through advanced print quality, improved surface finish - and tweaking natural timbers with more contemporary tones.

Overview
Description

WOODMATT is a next generation product innovation from Polytec achieved through advanced print quality, improved surface finish - and tweaking natural timbers with more contemporary tones.

Combining the best of natural timber with technology advancements, the matt finished subtle woodgrain embossing - is designed to match perceptions of authentic timber veneer - in look, feel and warmth.

Contact
Display AddressSomersby, NSW

2 Wella Way

1300 300 547
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap