Polytec wardrobe range

Polytec is a one-stop-shop for beautifully crafted WARDROBE doors that stand out in quality, colour range, choice of styles and surface finishes.

Allowing different styles and budgets to be expressed, polytec’s WARDROBE range comprises: MELAMINE board, ALUMINIUM framed glass doors and the EVOLUTION range.

Hard-working, durable MELAMINE board offers exciting new design treatments with the addition of timber prints.

The EVOLUTION range houses polytec’s innovative LEGATO, RAVINE and CREATEC ranges.

As one of the closest materials to timber in visual appearance - RAVINE WARDROBE adds elegance, warmth and a crafted quality that transforms walk-in robes into a destination.

The ALUMINIUM range of wardrobe doors are inserted with laminated, scratch resistant, safety glass and provide a long lasting and visually light solution.

Designed to be complementary, polytec’s WARDROBE range refl ects the growing trend towards cabinetry that’s stylistically cohesive throughout an interior. The ambience created is one that has a heightened sense of space and luxe.