Polytec Evolution range

Style the surfaces of your kitchen with the latest global trends using Polytec’s extensive EVOLUTION range. Blend unique textures, tones and finishes to achieve a contemporary look. Mix warm colours with cool accents, and matt surfaces with a glossy finish.

Choosing from the EVOLUTION range enables you to achieve a truly leading edge kitchen design. Today’s kitchen is about individual style and taste. Tall cupboards featuring timber grains or silky finishes that stretch from fl oor to ceiling provide the perfect backdrop for your choice of ultra glossy or matt doors and drawers.

The EVOLUTION range is a collection of polytec’s leading and most innovative ranges - LEGATO, RAVINE and CREATEC. Designed to be complementary, these ranges allow you to infuse your kitchen with the latest colours and finishes.

Polytec’s LEGATO range features a super matt, non refl ective finish. This subtle, understated look is imbued with lighter, timber tones and delivers a fresh, refi ned presence.

Polytec’s RAVINE range showcases the best natural touch timber surface lightly coloured with warm and inviting shades.

Polytec’s CREATEC range allows your kitchen to shine. Its ultra high gloss surface delivers sharp lines and a polished, sophisticated finish. Blend your choices to capture the latest design trends and style your ideal.