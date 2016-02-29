panDOMO® - when concrete is more than just concrete!

ARDEX panDOMO® is a range of decorative cement finishes for floor, wall or ceilings which are used to open up a wealth of exclusive design options.

panDOMO® allows you to transform disjointed walls and floors into a unity of vision and a personal universe of their own.

The principle behind panDOMO® is as simple as it is striking; a cement-based material capable of delivering smooth, clear cut surfaces with a modern, reductionist look. panDOMO® can be tinted or texturised with a wide array of specially developed panDOMO® dyes and aggregate mixes.

panDOMO® liquid concrete base creates a smooth surface in an almost unlimited range of colours and aggregate mixes – from a bright, bold palette of colour, warm stone finishes to cool slate industrial greys.

panDOMO® is fast and easy to use, with only a few simple steps in designing your ideal surface. When treated, panDOMO® surfaces are durable, non-greasy and dirt-resistant. Everyday dust and grime is easily removed with a simple wipe, allowing the pure elegance of panDOMO® to shine through.

From floor to wall to ceiling, the panDOMO® collection provides the perfect solution to every physical requirement or creative desire, to deliver a complete imprint of personality and style.

ARDEX products are easy to use, offer a complete system solution and provide premium performance. We provide full technical support through a Technical Toll Free Hotline, online technical resources with instant project specification tools as well as onsite support if required. ARDEX Technical Support is managed by a dedicated team of technical experts that can provide customised system recommendations for your project.